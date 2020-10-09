Protest against Azerbaijani aggression held in Alexandria

A protest was held in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday against the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

According to the protesters, it is unacceptable that the United States provides financial assistance to Turkey and Azerbaijan through taxes paid by Armenians.

“We hate to see that this money goes to Turkey and Azerbaijan, two aggressive nations that united with Jihadists, with international terrorists, right now slaughtering our people in Armenia, killing and beheading, and everyone is in silence,” one protester said, according to WJLA.

Thursday night’s protest in Alexandria follows similar ones in several cities, including Los Angeles, the website said.

