Phone Conversation was Held Between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh

On the night of October 8 to 9, a phone conversation was held between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed his counterpart on his conversation with the representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries on October 8, and on the proposal of the President of Russia Federation to hold consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow.

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh exchanged views on the agenda of the consultations to be held in Moscow, on the cessations of hostilities, humanitarian issues of exchanging bodies and prisoners of war.

