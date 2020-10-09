Nikol Pashinyan, Mikhail Mishustin meet in Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday met with Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin on the margins of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s Yerevan meeting.

Nikol Pashinyan noticed that this was Mr. Mishustin’s first visit to Yerevan in his capacity of head of the Russian government. The Armenian leader expressed hope that the Russian premier would have the opportunity to visit our country in different conditions in the near future.

To begin with, the two prime ministers focused on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), highlighting the need for immediate cessation of hostilities, the Armenian PM’s office said.

Nikol Pashinyan and Mikhail Mishustin next discussed current issues of Armenian-Russian trade and economic cooperation in the spheres of energy, transport and industry. The prime ministers stressed the importance of joint long-term programs and strengthened cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.

In conclusion, the interlocutors referred to their respective action in the fight against COVID-19.

