Nagorno-Karabakh: Russian fighters bombed the positions of Turkish ‘mercenaries’

MOSCOW, (BM) – The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh continues to complicate and build a crisis in the region, which is unknown how it will end in the future. According to Russian and Syrian intelligence, in both Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, hundreds of Syrian mercenaries have been transported to training camps, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing several local sources and news agencies AviaPro and Krasnaya Vesna.

Read more: BulgarianMilitary.com 24/7 – All about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Sources claim that from the beginning of the conflict until now, Russian military intelligence has seriously taken the opportunity to investigate the places where some kind of military training of Syrian mercenaries is taking place, which will later intervene in the conflict in favor of Azerbaijan.

The same sources claim that only a few hours after the intelligence was processed, Russian fighter jets of the Russian aerospace forces bombed these positions in order to destroy and prevent the possibility of these “terrorist” groups developing into large-scale structures.

According to the information provided, “command posts, training camps for fighters and other infrastructure facilities of illegal armed groups, on which the activities of gangs are recorded, were found at the specified coordinates,” a source from the Russian Ministry of Defense told a journalist in the Russian news agency. Free Press Agency.

No one spares the information and allegations that Syrian mercenaries transported from Syria to Azerbaijan were under the “hat” of Turkey and Ankara has the main merit in the conflict area and along the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to have mercenaries from “third countries “.

Sources claim that air strikes on mercenary positions and camps on the territory of Karabakh were destroyed, and hundreds of mercenaries were killed during the air raid. Thus, Moscow continues its campaign to eliminate Syrian terrorist groups, and provides “unofficial” assistance to Yerevan in the conflict with Baku.

According to unofficial information from local sources, about a thousand Syrian mercenaries have been sent to Karabakh since the beginning of the conflict.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, active clashes are taking place in the disputed territory. Martial law was introduced in Azerbaijan and Armenia, and mobilization was announced. Both sides reported killed and wounded, including civilians. In Baku, they announced the control of several Karabakh villages and strategic heights. Yerevan also reports about the shelling of the territory of Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan SSR.

During the armed conflict in 1992-1994, the Azerbaijani side lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven areas adjacent to it. Since 1992, negotiations have been conducted within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group on a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The group is led by co-chairs – Russia, USA and France.

In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, through the mediation of Russia, signed the Bishkek Armistice Protocol. At the same time, military operations did not stop there, which periodically renewed.

The most significant exacerbation of the conflict was the four-day war of 2016. Then hundreds of soldiers on both sides became victims.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan last year, called for a rhetoric that would go against the fundamental principles endorsed by both sides and enshrined in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act when resolving the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the same time, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry admitted that much more needs to be done to achieve a long-term political settlement.

bulgarianmilitary.com