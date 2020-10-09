Azerbaijan’s leadership not aware of situation: Defense Ministry releases video from Hadrut

“The leadership of Azerbaijan is obviously not aware of the situation…Hadrut just a few minutes ago,” spokeswoman of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook on Friday, posting a video from the Artsakh town.

Her comments came in response to the Azerbaijani president’s statement that the Azerbaijani troops had allegedly captured Hadrut.

Artsakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan had also denied the Azerbaijani claims, stressing that Ilham Aliyev’s statement on capturing Hadrut is “as far from reality as the terrorized Azerbaijani army is from Hadrut, i.e. tens of kilometers.”

