Azerbaijani forces again bombard Artsakh capital

The Azerbaijani forces again launched a missile attack on the Artsakh capital of Stepanakert, official representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan reported.

“Stepanakert was again hit by a missile,” Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

The city had come under Azerbaijani bombardment on Friday morning.

A total of 20 civilians are said to have been killed in Artsakh since the launch of Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh on 27 September.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/09/Artsakh-capital-attack/2378258?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=0d8c020d74f31763364f0ed38e967fc72c391a59-1602253562-0-Af076pf6NVsCndCueaRQ37bKB-ofcXlfkvw1N7NtRrOBfQgAHtgHS1LGc02OiJKG7aewRoOoXvhMxo3MB7vGXM8KeP1DsU7sO43epnaGMVu_fpyugyUWFI6NPxXoWeBRphEPju0x7Udu0PoMVNo3FAZSxl53NPqy9QjC3cDZ9fR-XYxCxVwXs4yQ8VKPoKMVLZi69ghSYP5yKJcl9N5IFoy9OAOo7O3Fk2LdWn3as1FCyb8vFc5Y8Ux6NeajufljumefbncPuep0EN3ToZz7WPqsLJe-MHERhOeEhtYyePYIhVEUyyiX_kACm85QMP3RP3xy_ml3fSJ1-X8DrXAFWis