Armenians of France’s Lyon holding protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression

With the flags of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), representatives of the Armenian community of the French city of Lyon are holding a protest against the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression.

They are calling for the establishment of peace in the Republic of Artsakh and are singing Armenian patriotic songs.

