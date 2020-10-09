Armenian scientist dies in Artsakh while transporting injured persons

The Armenian Society of Surgical Oncology has issued the following press release:

“We are sad to report that on October 8, 2020, member of the constituent council of the Armenian Society of Surgical Oncology Vahe Meliksetyan was killed while transporting injured persons at the military front of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The memory of the talented scientist, brilliant pharmacologist and our friend, who had a pure and honest soul, will always remain in our hearts.

The Armenian Society of Surgical Oncology expresses its support to the family of our beloved friend.

Glory to you, our heroic friend.”

