Armenian Football Federation appeals to UEFA over SOCAR’s belligerent behavior

President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan sent a letter to UEFA General Secretary Theodoros Theodoridis, asking him to discuss the expediency of Azerbaijani SOCAR company being one of the UEFA sponsors, FFA said in a statement on Thursday.

SOCAR company has published numerous war photos and videos, and made belligerent posts on its official social media pages recently.

In his letter, the FFA head once again stressed the importance of football refraining from politics and condemned the militaristic stance of one of UEFA sponsors.

The FFA expects that UEFA will not only discuss the expediency of SOCAR as UEFA sponsorship, but will also issue a statement condemning the militaristic behavior of the company.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/09/Armenian-Football-Federation/2378327