Stepanakert in the aftermath of overnight shelling

The Artsakh InfoCenter on Thursday published photos of the capital city of Stepanakert in the aftermath of overnight shelling by the Azerbaijani forces.

The photos were taken by the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions, numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including Stepanakert, the towns of Martuni, Martakert, Shushi and Hadrut. Artsakh has reported more than a dozen civilian casualties and hundreds of military casualties.

Both Armenia and Artsakh have declared martial law and a general mobilization.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/08/Stepanakert/2377059