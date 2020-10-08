Kim Kardashian West uses star power to pressure US on Artsakh issue – The Hill

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West is pushing for US President Donald Trump to do more to support Armenia amid the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, The Hill reports.

Kim Kardashian West is calling on her millions of followers to demand the Congress to condemn Azerbaijan as the instigator of the war and Turkey for interfering to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

According to The Hill, Kardashian West, who has a direct line to Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, has the potential to push the administration to take a more active stance.

The media outlet reports that L.A.-based gastroenterologist, producer of The Promise film on the Armenian Genocide Eric Esrailian, who calls for more support to Armenia, is standing behind Kardashian’s efforts.

“The situation currently with a lack of appropriate international attention is frustrating for a lot of people,” Esrailian said in an interview with The Hill. “What I’ve done with my friends, like Kim Kardashian, her family, her siblings, and other friends like Cher, Serj Tankian, Alexis Ohanian, all of us — obviously they have a bigger platform than I do, but I have the ability to pull everybody together… and I feel honored that everybody cares and they basically say, ‘what can I do?'”, he said as quoted by The Hill.

The Hill also reports that regional experts think that Kim Kardashian West’s big engagement can have an influence on the US position over the matter.

On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack along the line of contact with the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), targeting also the civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert and the city of Shushi. In addition, the Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructures.

21 civilians were killed, 80 were wounded in Artsakh and Armenia from the Azerbaijani aggression.

350 servicemen and volunteers have been killed in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

The Azerbaijani side has lost 4069 servicemen and terrorists. As for the military equipment, the Azerbaijani losses include 145 UAVs, 16 gunships, 17 warplanes, 496 armored equipment and TOS multiple rocket launchers.

There is confirmed evidence that Azerbaijan is using mercenaries brought from Syria via Turkey in its offensive against Artsakh.

