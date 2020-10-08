Geneva City Council passes resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

The City Council of Geneva on Wednesday adopted a resolution (49 yes, 18 abstentions, 2 no) condemning the military aggression of Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

The resolution recognizes the right of the Armenians from Karabakh to self-determination, and demands from the federal government to freeze the assets of the Aliyev family in Switzerland.

The co-authors of the resolution are Anna Barseghian, Arnaud Moreillon, Bénédicte Amsellem-Ossipow, Pascal Holenweg and others.

