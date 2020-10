Azerbaijani forces hit Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Azerbaijani forces hit the Ghazanchetsots Church, the symbol of Shushi, which had been rebuilt after the war in the 90s.

Photo by David Ghahramanyan

