Armenian flag raised at Fresno City Hall to show solidarity amid ongoing violence

Fresno’s city leaders joined the local Armenian community on Wednesday in a call to end the violence that has claimed the lives of many civilians and soldiers overseas, YourCentralValley.com reports.

As a show of solidarity, the Armenian flag was raised outside Fresno City Hall.

“Whether we’re here, or in Armenia, we’re connected,” said Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer. “We’re connected through the people that live here. When that flag is here, I think that demonstrated our solidarity here in Fresno, that we do stand with the Armenian people. That we recognize the atrocities they have gone through in the past, and that they’re going through today.”

City leaders are calling on President Trump to denounce the aggression from Azerbaijan and Turkey.

