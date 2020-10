Robert Kocharyan, Sergey Kopyrkin Ddiscuss Situation in Karabakh Conflict Zone

A meeting of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin took place in Yerevan on Tuesday, the official Facebook page of the ex-president reported.

The interlocutors discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone at the meeting.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/87616/robert-kocharyan-sergey-kopyrkin-ddiscuss-situation-in-karabakh-conflict-zone.html