Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey condemns Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Former world champion in mixed martial arts (UFC) Ronda Rousey condemned the Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh.

“Armenia and Artsakh are under attack! Show your solidarity in this global effort to raise awareness. Express your outrage regarding the unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan, assisted by Turkey and the overt desire for ethnic cleansing of Armenians from their ancestral homeland Artsakh”, Ronda Rousey said on Instagram.

Armenian national football team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan thanked Ronda Rousey in a comment on her post.

Ronda Rousey also called on to donate to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack against the Republic of Artsakh, targeting also the civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert and the city of Shushi. In addition, the Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructures.

21 civilians in Artsakh and Armenia were killed, 80 were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression.

240 servicemen and volunteers have been killed in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attacks.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1030571/