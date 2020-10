Spokesperson: Artsakh President has been on frontline again since early morning

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan has been back to the frontline since early morning. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President, on Monday wrote about this on Facebook.

“He returned a while ago. In a few minutes, he will address—on his Facebook page—the situation,” Poghosyan added.

