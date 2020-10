Pashinyan, Putin discuss ongoing hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh – Public Radio of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The parties continued to discuss the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh. It was noted that the hostilities have intensified and become more widespread. Unfortunately, this leads to serious civilian casualties.

The Russian side reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

