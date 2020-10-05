Pashinyan Addresses the Nation

October 5, 2020 5 p.m. (GMT +4)

“When I last spoke about the situation on the Line of Contact, I said that in certain directions the battles are intense, in others the Artsakh Defense Army is in control of the situation. I do not want to hide anything from you. In this live address, I want to call upon the soldiers who were demobilized from the Armed Forces during the past year.

As you know, martial law has been declared in Armenia and now there is a call for general mobilization. According to our legislation, those who have finished their mandatory military service are not subject to the mobilization. The issue is that the boys that have completed their mandatory service and have been demobilized over the past year are the most combat ready resource. Boys, the homeland needs your help. I have already said that this is a new Sardarapat, this is not just a Karabakh issue, this is a continuation of a genocidal policy against the Armenians and we should protect our people from genocide. If we don’t all take a stand, we will be subjected to genocide. But today the Armenian is not a traveler on the road to Der Zor. And the citizens of Armenia should be able to protect themselves.

I want to call upon all the soldiers that have been demobilized within the past year to present themselves to the central enlistment base starting immediately and enlist in the army to take part in this new Sardarapat.

A full translation and a chronology of official statements/announcements and the events of this past day will be published later tonight in our daily briefing.”

