Elton John calls attention to Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh – Public Radio of Armenia

Elton John calls attention to Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh

Sir Elton John, English singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer, has called attention to the ongoing Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh.

“I am joining others today posting a red block because we want #PeaceForArmenians,” he said in an Instagram post.

“In May 2018, I visited this beautiful country and was overwhelmed with the kindness and humanity shown to me by the Armenian people,” he said.

“Now Armenia and Artsakh are under attack from unprovoked Azeri/Turkish aggression. Civilians are being targeted and there are needless deaths on both sides,” Elton John continued.

“Armenians are beautiful people and they deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution,” he concluded.

