Artsakh President: Boys’ fighting spirit, confidence in victory is only “contagious” (PHOTOS)

Early in the morning I have been in the southern wing of the frontline, in Mekhakavan (Jebrayil). Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Monday wrote this on Facebook.

“I got acquainted with the situation on site, discussed the forthcoming plans with the command staff. The fighting spirit of the boys and the confidence in victory are only contagious.

Not only in that direction, but along the entire line of contact the Defense Army continues to fight a life-and-death struggle for every centimeter of land. Our efforts to defeat the enemy will undoubtedly be a success.

Long live the Armenian Army!” Haroutyunyan added.

