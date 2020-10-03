The world is turning a blind eye to 150,000 landlocked civilians under attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey: Alexis Ohanian

American Internet entrepreneur and investor, co-founder and executive chairman of the social news website Reddit Alexis Ohanian wrote on his Instagram page: ”Like my friend Serj Tankian wrote:

The world turned a blind eye during:

the Armenian Genocide in 1915

the mass killings and pogroms of the 1980s and ‘90s

Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia in 2016

Now the world is turning a blind eye to 150,000 landlocked civilians under attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey”.

