Stepanakert out of electricity – Azerbaijan targets electricity network building

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the Azerbaijani strikes against Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert, the electricity network building has been damaged. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Stepanakert that at the moment the city is out of electricity.

At this moment the situation in Stepanakert is calm.

Starting from September 27, Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey and thousands of terrorists unleashed military operations against Artsakh, using its entire arsenal and targeting even civilian population both in Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia.International reporters have also been targeted, including the reporters of French Le-Monde.

Turkey has deployed mercenaries from the northern parts of Syria to Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh and Armenia. The number of mercenaries ranges between 3.000-4.000, who according to international media reports are paid 1500-2000USD monthly to fight against Armenia and Artsakh.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

