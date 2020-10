Nationwide prayer for Artsakh (video)

Under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; a nationwide prayer is offered in support of Artsakh and its patriotic defenders, in all the Churches and Monasteries of Armenia and the Armenian Dioceses in the Diaspora.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin invites all Armenians to join the nationwide Prayer Service with their special prayers.