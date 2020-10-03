MFA Of Artsakh Calls The International Community To Recognize The Independence Of The Republic Of Artsakh

The MFA of Artsakh calls the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh in order to ensure the rights of the citizens of Artsakh to life and peaceful development.

“Since 27 September 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces, with the support of Turkey and terrorist organizations from the Middle East, have unleashed an aggressive war against the Republic of Artsakh. The large-scale armed attack by Azerbaijan on the Republic of Artsakh is accompanied by serious violations of the norms of international humanitarian law, as well as the laws and customs applicable in armed conflict. In particular, the Azerbaijani-Turkish armed formations are deliberately shelling cities, villages and civilian objects of Artsakh with the aim of terrorizing and destroying the civilian population. As a result of their criminal actions, there have been numerous casualties among the civilian population.

We welcome the efforts of leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries and the international community as a whole, aimed at putting an immediate end to the armed aggression of Azerbaijan and the de-escalation of tensions. At the same time, we note that all the demands and appeals of the international community are cynically rejected by the triple alliance of Turkey, Azerbaijan and terrorist organizations.

We call on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh in order to ensure the rights of the citizens of Artsakh to life and peaceful development. In the current situation, the international recognition of Artsakh is the only effective mechanism to restore peace and security in the region”, says the statement of the MFA released today.

