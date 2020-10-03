Macron calls for NK ceasefire in phone talk with Aliyev

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to cease fire in Nagorno Karabakh, TASS reports.

The telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the French side.

“The President of France expressed his concern around the continuation of the hostilities at the line of contact and called for a ceasefire and speedy return to negotiations,” the report said.

Earlier on October 2, Macron had also spoken with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the developments in military operations. After the discussions Macron announced that he has proposed a new method for resumption of the negotiations and that he would start working around it from Friday evening as Co-Chair of the OSCE MG.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan

