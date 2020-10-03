Human Rights Advocate Anna Turcotte: Diasporans Can Do A Lot For Artsakh

Author and human rights advocate Anna A. Turcotte spoke to CivilNet’s Emilio Cricchio about her yearslong work campaigning for the rights of Armenians in Artsakh. She consistently warned the international community of the possibility of an Azerbaijani invasion, and she also gave her take on what a Biden presidency would mean, in addition to recounting her experience as a refugee from Baku in the 80s.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/10/03/Human-Rights-Advocate-Anna-Turcotte-Diasporans-Can-Do-A-Lot-For-Artsakh/398633