Alfred de Zayas: Aliyev should be indicted by the International Criminal Court

Yerevan /Mediamax/. American lawyer, leadiang expert in the field of human rights and international law Alfred de Zayas thinks that Azeri President Ilham Aliyev should be indicted by the International Criminal Court for committing the crime of aggression.

“Territory is not more sacred than the people who live in it,” Former UN Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order tweeted.

He noted that “Nagorno Karabagh declared its independence from Azerbaijan way back in December 1991. This declaration is consistent with modern international law.”

https://mediamax.am/en/news/politics/39824/?fbclid=IwAR1HrrCh9vfX3wE7oiEq2pyC2lFf8KYF2Vn5sldeMbniKYlu7yHGdWGHYM8