Wounded Le Monde journalists who survived Azeri attack taken to Yerevan for France airlift

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The two French reporters from Le Monde who were wounded by Azerbaijani bombardment of the town of Martuni in Artsakh have been taken to the Erebuni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia, the hospital’s spokesperson Shushan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“They have received here all necessary treatment and soon they will be transported to France,” Hunanyan said.

On October 1, a group of reporters in Artsakh were wounded when the Azeri forces shelled the town of Martuni. Among the wounded journalists are the two Le Monde reporters and two Armenian journalists.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

