This Humanitarian Crisis Will Become a Humanitarian Disaster, Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman Says

There are now 11 civilian casualties on the Armenian side since the Azerbaijani attacks on Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia began on September 27.

The number of casualties is growing with each day and the Azerbaijani side is not sparing civilians. On October 2, a missile strike hit a rescue operations building in Karabakh’s capital of Stepanakert, injuring 11 people.

CivilNet’s Ani Paitjan talks with Artak Beglaryan, Human Rights Ombudsman of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, about the devastating humanitarian consequences if the war continues with this level of intensity.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/10/02/This-Humanitarian-Crisis-Will-Become-a-Humanitarian-Disaster-Karabakh-Human-Rights-Ombudsman-Says/398418