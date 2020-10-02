Russian pop star visiting Artsakh reportedly missing after coming under Azeri UAV attack

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian pop-rock artist Yulia Chicherina has traveled to Artsakh amid the Azerbaijani attacks and is now reportedly missing after the ongoing Azeri attacks on civilian settlements.

Semyon Pegov from WarGonzo said on Telegram that he is unable to contact Chicherina after the singer came under Azerbaijani fire from UAVs. “She was in a safe place, a dugout, when we were speaking. She was online few minutes ago, but now she isn’t answering my calls,” Pegov said.

A representative for Chicherina has confirmed to RIA Novosti that she is in Artsakh and contact with her has been lost.

“Indeed, she is there, but I can’t say nothing more,” the representative said.

