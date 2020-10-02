Nas Daily: Right now, there is a war that the world isn’t talking about

Famous vlogger Nuseir Yassin, better known by Nas Daily, states right now, there is a war going on in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) that the world isn’t talking about.

“It’s between Armenia and Azerbaijan. And people are losing their lives. I am not a political analyst, but I did get a chance to see Armenia up close,” he said in a post on Facebook.

“And I think, in these difficult times, everyone should get to see this country and its wonderful people.

“Let’s hope we see an end to this conflict soon,” he added.

Nas Daily also shared a video from Armenia.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/02/Nas-Daily/2372577?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=83c0fe425ec7097ae87283e0a56f534b0d0f5c1b-1601638697-0-AZ72ZWs5ZY4ZxFu0I1pCzhrBYS8OBOJgBitLqilQ1STE0nrsFCydPW8jA17iHDPDPS4o13vsBBuw7hu9rptowNugcvFBKAmx9WT5MeCNXcD1X8UDJYV0WXH-P18ZedfF5hDsI9g4oBJTkRUaTqC0PUU4shljggpOBNLtL4nDqrLhBPYI_pm0GpsZ62XbouPOB1wWRZdky3zkgK3w_10ETSDqkCocsYr49PQamJYsRsqTLzd8AVbxqSkbLhNcRnu8zjXBYxAR38sekY-GzKzofS1YixU7XhqjfU4KGxZtqIsdjgtHQzPLID4TwdPjNsvAfg