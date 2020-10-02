Member of European Parliament: Turkey is showing its bipolar character

Member of the European Parliament Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco has tweeted the following:

“If the fact that Turkey downed an Armenian jet is proved, Erdogan will bear full responsibility for provoking full-fledged war in Caucasus and bringing the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to a global level.

Turkey is showing its bipolar character, on the one hand it is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is aimed at encouraging a peaceful solution for the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, on the other hand it supports the Azerbaijani regime both financially and militarily.

I expect the EU to immediately initiate an investigation on the matter and, in any case, hinder Turkey-provoked actions of Azerbaijan aimed at attacking Armenia.”

