Artsakh releases names of 55 more fallen soldiers

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Ministry has released the names of 55 more soldiers fallen while repelling the Azerbaijani attacks.

Sevak A. Galstyan, born in 1986

Edvard M. Petrosyan, born in 1991

Tigran H.Gharibyan, born in 2000

Mekhak A. Sadoyan, born in 2000

Arshak G. Abrahamyan, born in 1978

Karen Kh. Hayrapetyan, born in 1997

Edgar A. Galstyan, born in 1999

Khachik K. Baghdasaryan, born in 1987

Vahram G, Hovhannisyan, born in 1978թ.

Vahram T. Khachatryan, born in 1988

Semyon H. Avanesyan, born 1984

Grigor V. Stepanyan, born in 1994

Edgar G. Hovhannisyan, born in 1988

Avetik H. Minasyan, born in 1974

Artsrun R. Chilingaryan, born in 1985

Arsen S. Harutyunyan, born in 2001

Lyova G. Voskanyan, born in 1987

Narek H. Chagharyan, born in 1991

Yura V. Chobanyan, born in 2001

Arsham N. Manukyan, born in 2001

Emil B. Khachatryan, born in 2002

Patvakan V. Harutyunyan, born in 2001

Vahe V. Bakunts, born in 2001

Aghvan Ts. Hovhannsyan, born in 2000

Harutyun S. Harutynyan, born in 1991

Hrant S. Azaryan, born in 1997

Koryun M. Sergoyan, born in 1979

Slavik N. Avetisyan, born in 1980

David V. Ghazaryan, born in 1989

Arshak Sh. Gevorգyan, born in 1990

Vahe A. Mkrtchyan, born in 2001

Seryozha K. Abrahamyan, born in 2001

Arsen A. Muradyan, born in 2001

Davit V. Ivanyan, born in 2001

Karen H. Hovsepyan, born in 2000

Aram A. Najaryan, born in 1996

Vigen Kh. Movsisyan, born in 2000

Serob A. Torosyan, born in 2001

Erik A. Varunts, born in 2000

Grisha A. Danielyan, born in 2000

Harut M. Alaverdyan, born in 2001

Davit G. Hambardzumyan, born in 2001

Davit H. Avetisyan, born in 1987

Artashes V. Beglayan, born in 1982

Robert G. Bejanyan, born in 1975

Roman S. Sahakyan, born in 1986

Vigen A. Melkumyan, born in 1987

Artur A. Asiryan, born in 1999

Levon H. Avetisyan, born in 2001

Vyacheslav S. Badalyan, born in 1998

Gagik H. Hovhannisyan, born in 2000

Arkady H. Palikyan, born in 2001

Hovik A. Sahakyan, born in 2001

Vigen G. Movsesyan (reservist), born in 1997

