Armenian FM briefs Greek counterpart on Azerbaijan’s large-scale military aggression – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian FM briefs Greek counterpart on Azerbaijan's large-scale military aggression

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a video-call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Dendias.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan briefed his Greek counterpart on the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s large-scale military aggression.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed that Azerbaijan is deliberately targeting the civilian population and infrastructures during the hostilities.

Both sides expressed serious concern over Turkey’s destabilizing policy in the region, including through the use of foreign mercenaries.

Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the importance of hosting his Greek counterpart in Yerevan in the coming weeks.

