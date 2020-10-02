Armenia President and Russia Ambassador meet, touch upon current situation in region

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, as reported the press service of the President of Armenia.

The current situation in the region and Armenian-Russian relations were touched upon during the meeting.

The interlocutors expressed their concern over the tense situation on the borders of Armenia and in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and underscored the importance of finding a solution immediately.

They also highlighted the importance of the joint statement of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, including Russia, France and the United States.

