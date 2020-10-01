World Committee of Pan-Armenian Games issues statement

The World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games has issued the following statement:

“The World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games is following the large-scale hostilities launched on the front of Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijai-Turkish aggression with deep concern.

The Pan-Armenian Games that were launched during a grand solemn event held in the capital Stepanakert in 2019 were aimed at strengthening regional peace and reaffirming the resoluteness of all Armenians of the world to see Artsakh as the starting point for the unity of Armenians and peace-loving diplomacy.

However, today, Turkey is interfering in the internal stability of our region, trying to implement its plans for emptying of Armenians and expanding the Turkish empire once again after 100 years. Armenia is resolute and united as one, and the Diaspora must also stand united and speak out about the danger of Turkish aggression. Erdogan’s Turkey must be dealt a serious diplomatic blow from all sides, and the international community needs to respond soon.

Representing different countries, our objective is to explain the situation to our societies and governments and demand active steps to stop Turkish aggression. We Armenians have no right to keep silent.

With all of its resources, the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games is ready to support the homeland in this war unleashed by the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance. We ask to use all of our contacts and resources for the common cause.”

https://news.am/eng/news/605328.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=2616ba031cc6fa9e37e3c8150744a49cd0e0171d-1601560014-0-AU4ith6wXbZpWGjwPFAzfNnJ-_2omXNisxqVatohNSS0i4UhR0SA8Bye3d7QnfytI_Qin76yass31tCr_4swABeRTw63PJkImG02AXnqOY-Y3KdkxxyxW69tI92sy8yStNxkvxtN_cipwasc2McfMwBkiJI4rTIU3_hBXGVJ6Q8kIXy8Ndg589fc163jjzHuSWKw9dgr7upuKaCsiQfcY7SeizMo7eAJSnloIfiJn4_ULwP8yzgUrlzzNwE5tb8ybIEOYRBmUxiXyaNHMPMirxz8hlJkAF4DkaaDr63C3ilU