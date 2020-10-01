Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Azeri Military Offensive and Turkey’s Attack in Armenian Air Space

Washington, DC – Today, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) condemned the surprise military assault by the government of Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, against Nagorno Karabakh. There are already over 100 casualties reported, a majority of which are civilians.

“Azerbaijan’s violation of the 1994 Bishkek Protocols ceasefire by attacking Nagorno Karabakh is undermining hope for a diplomatic solution to this longstanding conflict. The United States must urge Azerbaijan to immediately end their attacks and Turkey to cease its involvement both directly through the use of its armed forces and indirectly by sending Al-Qaeda associated proxies to wipe out Nagorno Karabakh’s Armenian population — a tactic Turkey used against Syrian Kurds,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. “I visited Nagorno Karabakh and heard firsthand of their commitment to upholding the ceasefire and working with international parties to achieve a lasting peace agreement. This attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey has cost the lives of civilians and threatens to bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia which has a defensive treaty with Armenia.”

Thank you Tulsi Gabbard!

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Azeri Military Offensive and Turkey’s Attack in Armenian Air Space Washington, DC – Today,… Posted by ANCA on Wednesday, September 30, 2020