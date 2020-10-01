President of Artsakh receives representatives of National Union of Yazidis

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the National Union of Yazidis led by chairman Aziz Tamoyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Aziz Tamoyan stated that the current war unleashed by Azerbaijan, which is supported by Turkey, against Artsakh is the continuation of the Ottoman Turkey’s genocidal policy against the Armenian and Yazidi peoples in the early 20th century. He added that the Yazidis both in the first and the April Artsakh wars and now stand by the Armenian people.

President Harutyunyan thanked Aziz Tamoyan and the brotherly Yazidi people for the support at this period, adding that they will again manage to neutralize the external threats with joint efforts.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1029763/