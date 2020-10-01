Macron vows to help wounded French reporters in Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed support to the two wounded Le Monde journalists who came under Azerbaijani artillery shelling in the town of Martuni in Artsakh, RIA Novosti reported.

Macron said he will provide all necessary support to the two French reporters.

One of the two wounded Le Monde reporters is in grave condition.

