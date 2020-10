Le Monde Fixer Recounts Events of Azerbaijani Attack On French Journalists

Le Monde’s fixer Hermine Virabyan speaks to CivilNet’s Ani Paitjan with regards to the Azerbaijani shelling attack that injured two French journalists in the town of Martuni in Nagorno-Karabakh. Hermine spoke about where the two French citizens have been taken and explained that one of them is in a critical condition.

