Four Journalists, Including Two From Le Monde Injured in Martuni

By Emilio Luciano Cricchio

Four journalists have been injured as a result of shelling in the town of Martuni in Nagorno-Karabakh, including two reporters from France’s Le Monde. All of them were taken to the local hospital.

Hovhannes Movsisyan, the head of the Government Information-Analytical Center, confirmed the news in a post on Facebook.

According to Movsisyan, two of the injured journalists were French citizens.

In addition, CivilNet’s Artsakh team were in the vicinity of an Azerbaijani shelling attack but were unharmed.

Watch CivilNet’s video report here.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/10/01/Four-Journalists-Including-Two-From-Le-Monde-Injured-in-Martuni/397917