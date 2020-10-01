Civilian house badly damaged in Artsakh’s Martakert after Azerbaijani airstrikes

The Artsakh InfoCenter has published photos of a civilian house in the Artsakh town of Martakert badly damaged as a result of Azerbaijani shelling on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, three Artsakh civilians were killed, while another was wounded in the Azerbaijani airstrikes.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions and numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including capital Stepanakert. Seven civilians have been killed in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani attacks since the start of hostilities.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/01/house-Martakert/2371776?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=886441d39a831cec47231245e122724e2177334c-1601552356-0-AaKAYb1gWWQ9fec3uQ90EXs5-U3lAfs6at44rUjLHDrZD5aVZyAtCtHGCm2H4BlW1C7QEtowCJNpP7OzJ4RZrG6x6whSAnEY4G8ZisXkyBDRtDGi4O9Hto2_t_S0fpyxbiaTU64m8g4BqfBDThiTwcpOYO4J7PKlaa6cyniSXnyFywVQ6zlKfsE7hjdtJFUOTAscqSjfnnFBCK6KAXHNulKH86dpC1K1rwkOZyoN6Q3vu0W21ev6IBwJEntxURxUPNulIMLZAVoWKE-V_Esq_DQtvI9X9mt5CQuo1wHrKNBC6hlYmqpv1hhy-j-eIbu8GPDhPCtzNmbCjyEo1-uzpbU