Catholicos of All Armenians visits wounded soldiers (PHOTO)

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today visited the wounded soldiers at Erebuni Medical Center where he gave his blessings and wished them a speedy recovery, as reported Head of the Information Center of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Priest Vahram Melikyan on his Facebook page.

https://news.am/eng/news/605446.html