Bilzerian family pledges $250,000 for Artsakh, Armenia

American-Armenian billionaire Dan Bilzerian, known as the King of Poker, his brother Adam Bilzerian and their whole family have pledged $250,000 for Artsakh and Armenia, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) reports.

The Bilzerian family announced the donation to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund during an exclusive live interview on USArmenia TV.

In 2018 Dan Bilzerian paid a visit to Armenia and Artsakh with his brother Adam and his father Paul, where he also met with Armenian soldiers.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=366896291163850

