Armenia to summon Ambassador to Israel for consultations – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia will summon its Ambassador to Israel for consultations, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan told a briefing today.

She said the supply of Israeli weapons to Azerbaijan is unacceptable and Armenia has raised the issue with Israeli colleagues on many occasions.

“The issue has always been on our bilateral agenda. The supply of state-of-the-art Israeli weapons to Azerbaijan is especially regretful at a time when backed by Turkey Azerbaijan is carrying our large-scale aggression against Armenia and Artsakh,” Naghdalyan said.

“At a time when the whole international community is urging Azerbaijan to cease the military actions, Israel keeps supplying weapons to Azerbaijan,’” she stated.

Therefore, the Spokesperson said the Republic of Armenia has made a decision to summon its Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Israel for consultations.

The comments come after reports emerged that two Israeli cargo planes carrying weapons landed in Baku today.

