Armenia PM: Why has Turkey returned to the South Caucasus 100 years later? To continue the Armenian genocide

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Why has Turkey returned to the South Caucasus 100 years later? To continue the Armenian genocide.

However, the continuity of the genocidal policy is not just a means for implementing Armenophobia, but also a pragmatic objective for Turkey. Armenia and the Armenians in the South Caucasus are the ultimate obstacle for Turkey to continue to expand towards the north, southeast and east and turn its dream of being an empire into a reality.

This is not just the Karabakh issue or the issue of security of the Armenian people. It is now a matter of international security, and the Armenian people are also protecting international security by assuming perhaps a new historical mission.”

https://news.am/eng/news/605348.html