1,280 killed, 2,700 wounded, hundreds of units of destroyed equipment: NK Information Center on Azerbaijan’s losses

Information Center of Nagorno Karabakh has presented the losses of the adversary.

According to the center’s information, 1,280 Azerbaijani militaries were killed, 2,700 wounded, 90 UAVs, 12 helicopters, 4 jets, 181 tanks and infantry armored vehicles, 3 heavy artillery systems TOS and two Smerch systems have been destroyed.

