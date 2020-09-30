Georgia ready to host Armenian-Azerbaijani meeting in Tbilisi – Public Radio of Armenia

Georgia is ready to host a meeting of representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Tbilisi, Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said in a statement.

He said the Armenian-Azerbaijani escalation has created a grave situation.

“There are heavy casualties and, unfortunately, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of dialogue has not been possible thus far. We all understand that further escalation of the situation will have an extremely negative impact on the security of the entire region,” the Prime Minister noted.

He called on the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and international actors to make the most of the available opportunities to end the escalation and resume dialogue

“As you know, our country has good neighborly relations with both countries, Azerbaijan and Armenia. Historically, our Azerbaijani and Armenian citizens living in Georgia have always played a great role in the development and strengthening of our country, as well as the entire region,” Giorgi Gakharia stated.

At the same time, he said, their peaceful coexistence is a good example demonstrating that Georgians, Armenians, and Azerbaijanis have the potential to turn the entire South Caucasus into an area of peace and development.

“It is our common interest for peace to be established in the region as quickly as possible. Georgia is ready to facilitate this process in any way, including by hosting a meeting of representatives of the sides of the conflict in Tbilisi for the purpose of holding a dialogue,” the Georgian Prime Minister said.

