Artsakh confirms the death of 23 servicemen – Public Radio of Armenia

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has published the names of 23 more servicemen killed when repelling the Azerbaijani aggression:

Valeri Misha Danelin, born in 1987

Hayk Arthur Chitchyan, born in 1995

Sevak Vova Zurabyan, born in 1998

Artak Kamo Babayan, born in 2001

Georgy Vachagan Hovsepyan, born in 1995

Arshaluys Sargsy Khujoyan, born in 2001

Sergey Arsen Benjaminyan, born in 1997

Sipan Arman Soghomonyan, born in 2001

Gevorg Koryun Ghukasyan, born 2001

Ishkhan Rustam Galstyan, born in 2002

Eric Furman Jilavyan, born in2001

David Tigran Aslyan, born in 2001

Hovhannes Masis Mkrtchyan, born in 2001

Erik Vardan Sahakyan, born in 1998

Seryozha Hayrapet Panosyan, born in 2002

Manuk Sosi Torosyan, born in 2002

Arsen Varuzhan Madoyan, born in 1986

Edgar Arthur Galstyan, born 2000

Tigran Ashot Simonyan, born in 2000

Grigor Levon Ghazaryan, born in 2001

Hrant Myasnik Grigoryan, born in 1989

Reserve Henrik Sos Mkrtchyan, born in 1985

Volunteer Shavarsh Martun Muradyan, born in 1996

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu